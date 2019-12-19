Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (CSL, MMM, RAVN, HON, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. 3M Co is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Roper Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

