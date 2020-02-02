Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Beta (CSL, ROP, HON, GE, MMM)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Roper Technologi is next with a a beta of 1.0. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.
General Electric follows with a a beta of 1.1, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 24.0%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest beta carlisle cos inc roper technologi honeywell intl General Electric 3m co