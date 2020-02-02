Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Beta (CSL, ROP, HON, GE, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Roper Technologi is next with a a beta of 1.0. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

General Electric follows with a a beta of 1.1, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

