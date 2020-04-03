Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CSL, HON, MMM, ROP, GE)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $67.56. Following is Honeywell Intl with a sales per share of $54.60. 3M Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $54.01.
Roper Technologi follows with a sales per share of $46.12, and General Electric rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.02.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of 3M Co on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $168.70. Since that call, shares of 3M Co have fallen 9.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales per share carlisle cos inc honeywell intl 3m co roper technologi General Electric