Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CSL, HON, MMM, ROP, GE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $67.56. Honeywell Intl is next with a sales per share of $54.60. 3M Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $54.01.

Roper Technologi follows with a sales per share of $46.12, and General Electric rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.02.

