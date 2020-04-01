Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CSL, ROP, RAVN, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 20.3%. Roper Technologi is next with a projected earnings growth of 19.2%. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%.

3M Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.3%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carlisle Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have CSL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.