Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CSL, RAVN, GE, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 18.7%. Following is Raven Industries with a future earnings growth of 18.5%. General Electric ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 11.6%.

3M Co follows with a future earnings growth of 9.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 8.9%.

