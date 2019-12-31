Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (CSL, RAVN, GE, ROP, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,608.8%. Raven Industries is next with a EPS growth of 6,065.6%. General Electric ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,814.8%.

Roper Technologi follows with a EPS growth of 821.6%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 516.3%.

