Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (CSL, RAVN, GE, ROP, HON)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:26am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,608.8%. Raven Industries is next with a EPS growth of 6,065.6%. General Electric ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,814.8%.

Roper Technologi follows with a EPS growth of 821.6%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 516.3%.

