Care Capital Pro has the Highest Return on Equity in the Health Care REITs Industry (CCP, NHI, VTR, LTC, UHT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Care Capital Pro ranks highest with a ROE of 1,992.4%. Following is Natl Health Inv with a ROE of 1,178.0%. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,169.5%.

Ltc Properties follows with a ROE of 1,139.5%, and Universal Health rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,112.3%.

