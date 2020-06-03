MySmarTrend
Care Capital Pro has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care REITs Industry (CCP, UHT, VTR, HTA, SBRA)

Fri, 03/06/2020
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Care Capital Pro ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.47. Universal Health is next with a FCF per share of $2.25. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.77.

Healthcare Tru-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.34, and Sabra Health Car rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

Ticker(s): UHT VTR HTA SBRA

