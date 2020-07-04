Care Capital Pro is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CCP, UHT, VTR, HTA, SBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Care Capital Pro ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.47. Universal Health is next with a FCF per share of $2.25. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.77.

Healthcare Tru-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.34, and Sabra Health Car rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

