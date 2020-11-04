Cardtronics Pl-A is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CATM, SRT, WU, WEX, PYPL)
Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.
Cardtronics Pl-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 213.0%. Following is Startek, Inc. with a EBITDA growth of 102.4%. Western Union ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 87.9%.
Wex Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 69.2%, and Paypal Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 57.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cardtronics Pl-A and will alert subscribers who have CATM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest ebitda growth cardtronics pl-a :srt startek inc. Western Union wex inc paypal holdings