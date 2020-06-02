Cardiovascular S is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CSII , IART , GKOS , EW , GMED )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII ) ranks first with a gain of 3.36%; Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART ) ranks second with a gain of 2.05%; and Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.86%.

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) follows with a gain of 1.75% and Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.13%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cardiovascular S. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cardiovascular S in search of a potential trend change.