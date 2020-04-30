Cardinal Health Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.49%

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.54 to a high of $51.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.62 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cardinal Health has traded in a range of $39.05 to $60.69 and is now at $50.07, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

