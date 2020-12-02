Cardinal Health Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.40%

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.81 to a high of $60.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.48 on volume of 764,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cardinal Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.49 and a 52-week low of $41.03 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $60.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

