Cardinal Health Rises 7.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.86 to a high of $48.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.19 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cardinal Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.69 and a 52-week low of $39.05 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $48.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardinal Health on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.81. Since that call, shares of Cardinal Health have fallen 17.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.