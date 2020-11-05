MySmarTrend
Cardinal Health Rises 5.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:49pm
By David Diaz

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.11 to a high of $54.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.24 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cardinal Health on March 30th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Cardinal Health have risen 5.5%. We continue to monitor CAH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Cardinal Health has traded in a range of $39.05 to $60.69 and is now at $52.74, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

