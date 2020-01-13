Cardinal Health (CAH) Approaches New Downside Target of $50.58

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) opened today below their pivot of $50.79 and have already reached the first level of support at $51.02. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $50.58 and $50.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cardinal Health have traded between a low of $41.03 and a high of $56.88 and are now at $50.31, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has potential upside of 25.0% based on a current price of $50.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $62.88. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.85, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $47.88.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardinal Health on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.30. Since that call, shares of Cardinal Health have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.