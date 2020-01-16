Cardinal Health is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CAH , MCK , PDCO , HSIC , OMI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Distributors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH ) ranks first with a gain of 2.57%; Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK ) ranks second with a gain of 2.23%; and Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.13%.

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC ) follows with a gain of 1.56% and Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Owens & Minor on December 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.50. Since that call, shares of Owens & Minor have fallen 7.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.