Cara Therapeutic Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.50%

Cara Therapeutic (NASDAQ:CARA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.48 to a high of $15.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.75 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cara Therapeutic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.10 and a high of $27.55 and are now at $15.75, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cara Therapeutic on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.76. Since that call, shares of Cara Therapeutic have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.