Cara Therapeutic Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.49%

Cara Therapeutic (NASDAQ:CARA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.75 to a high of $17.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.19 on volume of 498,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cara Therapeutic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.19 and a high of $27.55 and are now at $16.99, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

