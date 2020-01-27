Capital One Fina Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.65%

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.59 to a high of $101.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $103.39 on volume of 847,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Capital One Fina have traded between a low of $76.82 and a high of $107.59 and are now at $101.30, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Capital One Fina. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Capital One Fina in search of a potential trend change.