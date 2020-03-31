Capital One Fina Falls 1.54% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.33 to a high of $53.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.60 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Capital One Fina share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.59 and a 52-week low of $38.00 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $53.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Capital One Fina. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Capital One Fina in search of a potential trend change.