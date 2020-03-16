Capital One Fina Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (COF)

Capital One Fina shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 0.0% to $72.84. Today's volume of 5.8 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 3.0 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Capital One Fina has traded in a range of $61.08 to $107.59 and is now at $72.84, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.