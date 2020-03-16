Capital One Fina (COF) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $61.25

Shares of Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $58.34 today and have reached the first resistance level of $61.25. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $67.05 and $75.76.

There is potential upside of 102.7% for shares of Capital One Fina based on a current price of $55.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $112.39. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $93.68 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $96.77.

Capital One Fina share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.59 and the current low of $55.44 and are currently at $55.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

