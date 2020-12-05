Capital One Fina (COF) Approaches New Upside Target of $62.10

Shares of Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $59.62 today and have reached the first resistance level of $60.72. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $62.10 and $64.58 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Capital One Fina have traded between a low of $38.00 and a high of $107.59 and are now at $60.73, which is 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Potential upside of 85.1% exists for Capital One Fina, based on a current level of $60.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $112.39. Capital One Fina shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $86.41 and support at the 50-day MA of $59.27.

