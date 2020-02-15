Cap Senior Livin has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry (CSU, BKD, ACHC, USPH, SEM)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Cap Senior Livin ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.77. Following is Brookdale Sr with a sales per share of $25.30. Acadia Healthcar ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $33.31.
Us Physical Ther follows with a sales per share of $33.74, and Select Medical rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.47.
