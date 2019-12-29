Cap Senior Livin is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CSU, BKD, SEM, ACHC, UHS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cap Senior Livin ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,255.5. Brookdale Sr is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 335.9. Select Medical ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 331.5.

Acadia Healthcar follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 125.9, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.4.

