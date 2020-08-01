Cap City Bank has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Regional Banks Industry (CCBG, THFF, LCNB, CFFI, GSBC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Cap City Bank ranks lowest with a an RPE of $171,000. Following is First Fin Cor/In with a an RPE of $176,000. Lcnb Corporation ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $179,000.

C & F Financial follows with a an RPE of $181,000, and Great Southn Ban rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $181,000.

