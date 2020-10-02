MySmarTrend
Cap City Bank has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Regional Banks Industry (CCBG, THFF, LCNB, CFFI, GSBC)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:11am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Cap City Bank ranks lowest with a an RPE of $171,000. First Fin Cor/In is next with a an RPE of $176,000. Lcnb Corporation ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $179,000.

C & F Financial follows with a an RPE of $181,000, and Great Southn Ban rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $181,000.

