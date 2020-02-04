Camping World Holdings Inc is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CWH, MNRO, CRMT, AZO, MUSA)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Camping World Holdings Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 250.7%. Monro Muffler is next with a future earnings growth of 27.8%. America'S Car-Ma ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.7%.

Autozone Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 16.1%, and Murphy Usa Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.

