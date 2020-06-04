Campbell Soup Co has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (CPB , CAG , HAIN , KHC , CALM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks first with a gain of 4.38%; Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG ) ranks second with a gain of 4.28%; and Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.42%.

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) follows with a gain of 2.76% and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.56%.

