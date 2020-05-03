Campbell Soup Co is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CPB , MDLZ , SJM , GIS , HSY )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks first with a gain of 9.86%; Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) ranks second with a gain of 5.46%; and Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) ranks third with a gain of 5.13%.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) follows with a gain of 4.88% and Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.86%.

