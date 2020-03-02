Camden Prop Tr is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CPT , SUI , MAA , ELS , UDR )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.43%; Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.37%; and Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) ranks third with a loss of 0.20%.

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) follows with a loss of 0.51% and Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.56%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Lifestyle on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.69. Since that call, shares of Equity Lifestyle have fallen 46.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.