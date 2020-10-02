Callon Petroleum Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.49%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.90 to a high of $2.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.92 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Callon Petroleum share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.87 and a high of $8.55 and are now at $2.94, 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

