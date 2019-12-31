Callaway Golf Co Rises 1.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.21 to a high of $21.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.27 on volume of 187,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Callaway Golf Co have traded between a low of $14.49 and a high of $21.73 and are now at $21.34, which is 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.