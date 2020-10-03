Callaway Golf Co has the Highest Sales Growth in the Leisure Products Industry (ELY, PII, JOUT, MBUU, MPX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Callaway Golf Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,037.9%. Following is Polaris Inds with a sales growth of 2,018.9%. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,310.5%.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a sales growth of 1,145.3%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,076.8%.

