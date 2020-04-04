Callaway Golf Co has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Leisure Products Industry (ELY, MBUU, MCFT, RGR, MPX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Callaway Golf Co ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.9%. Malibu Boats-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 54.0%. Mcbc Holdings In ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 47.7%.

Sturm Ruger & Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 35.7%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 27.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marine Products on January 2nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.34. Since that call, shares of Marine Products have fallen 45.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.