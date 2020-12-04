Callaway Golf Co is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (ELY, JOUT, MPX, ESCA, MCFT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Callaway Golf Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.6%. Johnson Outdoo-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 6.5%. Marine Products ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.1%.

Escalade Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%, and Mcbc Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 26.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mcbc Holdings In. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mcbc Holdings In in search of a potential trend change.