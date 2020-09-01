Callaway Golf Co is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ELY, PII, JOUT, MBUU, MPX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Callaway Golf Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,037.9%. Polaris Inds is next with a sales growth of 2,018.9%. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,310.5%.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a sales growth of 1,145.3%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,076.8%.

