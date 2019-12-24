Calif Water Srvc has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (CWT, SJW, CWCO, ARTNA, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Calif Water Srvc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.57. Following is Sjw Group with a a price to sales ratio of 3.67. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.98.

Artesian Res-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 4.18, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 6.27.

