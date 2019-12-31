MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Calif Water Srvc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Water Utilities Industry (CWT, SJW, MSEX, AWK, AWR)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:12am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Calif Water Srvc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 58,750.0%. Sjw Group is next with a EPS growth of 27,894.7%. Middlesex Water ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,074.1%.

American Water W follows with a EPS growth of 3,985.0%, and Amer States Wate rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,786.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Water W and will alert subscribers who have AWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest eps growth calif water srvc sjw group middlesex water american water w amer states wate

Ticker(s): CWT SJW MSEX AWK AWR

Contact David Diaz