Calif Water Srvc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Water Utilities Industry (CWT, SJW, MSEX, AWK, AWR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Calif Water Srvc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 58,750.0%. Sjw Group is next with a EPS growth of 27,894.7%. Middlesex Water ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,074.1%.

American Water W follows with a EPS growth of 3,985.0%, and Amer States Wate rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,786.4%.

