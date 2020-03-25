Calgon Carbon has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TREC, CBT, OLN, TROX)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Trecora Resource is next with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%. Cabot Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 16.8%.

Olin Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 17.8%, and Tronox Ltd-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 19.1%.

