Calgon Carbon has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TROX, TG, OLN, TREC)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Tredegar Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.
Olin Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.1%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trecora Resource on August 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.74. Since that call, shares of Trecora Resource have fallen 17.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield calgon carbon tronox ltd-cl a tredegar corp olin corp trecora resource