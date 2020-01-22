Caleres Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (CAL, ROST, DSW, ZUMZ, GCO)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Caleres Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 556.4%. Ross Stores Inc is next with a EPS growth of 1,575.8%. Dsw Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,589.0%.
Zumiez Inc follows with a EPS growth of 8,291.7%, and Genesco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 8,745.8%.
