Calatlantic Grou has the Highest Sales Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (CAA, LGIH, CCS, IBP, WLH)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:36am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales growth.

Calatlantic Grou ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,295.3%. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a sales growth of 5,005.7%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,317.6%.

Installed Buildi follows with a sales growth of 3,128.1%, and William Lyon-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,777.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of William Lyon-A on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.42. Since that recommendation, shares of William Lyon-A have risen 67.1%. We continue to monitor William Lyon-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

