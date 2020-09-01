Calatlantic Grou has the Highest Sales Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (CAA, LGIH, CCS, IBP, WLH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales growth.

Calatlantic Grou ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,295.3%. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a sales growth of 5,005.7%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,317.6%.

Installed Buildi follows with a sales growth of 3,128.1%, and William Lyon-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,777.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of William Lyon-A on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.42. Since that recommendation, shares of William Lyon-A have risen 67.1%. We continue to monitor William Lyon-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.