Calatlantic Grou is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CAA, LGIH, CCS, IBP, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales growth.

Calatlantic Grou ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,295.3%. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a sales growth of 5,005.7%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,317.6%.

Installed Buildi follows with a sales growth of 3,128.1%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,152.9%.

