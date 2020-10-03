MySmarTrend
Calatlantic Grou is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CAA, LGIH, CCS, IBP, KBH)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:52am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales growth.

Calatlantic Grou ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,295.3%. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a sales growth of 5,005.7%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,317.6%.

Installed Buildi follows with a sales growth of 3,128.1%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,152.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Calatlantic Grou on February 1st, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.17. Since that call, shares of Calatlantic Grou have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

