Calatlantic Grou is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CAA, LGIH, CCS, IBP, KBH)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales growth.
Calatlantic Grou ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,295.3%. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a sales growth of 5,005.7%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,317.6%.
Installed Buildi follows with a sales growth of 3,128.1%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,152.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Calatlantic Grou on February 1st, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.17. Since that call, shares of Calatlantic Grou have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
