Cal-Maine Foods is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CALM , THS , GIS , CPB , K )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM ) ranks first with a gain of 5.47%; Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.78%; and General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.64%.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) follows with a gain of 1.38% and Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.21%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Campbell Soup Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Campbell Soup Co in search of a potential trend change.