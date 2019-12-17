MySmarTrend
Cai Internationa Rises 1.55% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:03pm
By Shiri Gupta

Cai Internationa (NYSE:CAI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.44 to a high of $29.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.46 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cai Internationa has traded in a range of $17.87 to $29.46 and is now at $28.95, 62% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cai Internationa on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Cai Internationa have risen 24.1%. We continue to monitor CAI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

