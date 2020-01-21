Cai Internationa has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (CAI, AL, WCC, AYR, URI)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Cai Internationa ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.28. Air Lease C is next with a a P/E ratio of 12.76. Wesco Intl ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Aircastle Ltd follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.10, and United Rentals rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 15.78.

