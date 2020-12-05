Caesars Entertai Rises 4.03% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.80 to a high of $10.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.73 on volume of 13.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Caesars Entertai have traded between a low of $3.22 and a high of $14.74 and are now at $10.06, which is 212% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caesars Entertai and will alert subscribers who have CZR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.